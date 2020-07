U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech during a tour of the Double Eagle Energy Oil Rig in Midland, Texas, U.S., July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a news conference at 5:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) on Thursday, the White House said in a statement.

Trump has been holding late afternoon news conferences to provide updates on the coronavirus epidemic, but the White House did not detail any topic.