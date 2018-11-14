Trump says he will decide on Homeland Security chief soon: report

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen takes part in a Federal Commission on School Safety meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said he would make a decision on the future of U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen “shortly,” the Daily Caller reported on Wednesday, with speculation rampant he would soon replace her.

“I’m looking at things. I haven’t made a decision yet,” Trump said in an interview with the conservative news outlet. “I will be making a decision on Homeland shortly. I have not made decisions yet. I will be making changes on various things.”