Trump tweets about call with China's President Xi on North Korea

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping about North Korea, the president wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago state in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

“Chinese President XI XINPING and I spoke at length about the meeting with KIM JONG UN of North Korea. President XI told me he appreciates that the U.S. is working to solve the problem diplomatically rather than going with the ominous alternative. China continues to be helpful!” Trump posted on Twitter.

He also spoke by phone on Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron about North Korea and new American tariffs on some metals, the White House said on Saturday.