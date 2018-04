WASHINGTON, Michigan (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday a meeting with North Korea could happen over the next three to four weeks.

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he walks on South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., before his departure to Michigan, April 28, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“I think we will have a meeting over the next three or four weeks,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Washington, Michigan. “It’s going be a very important meeting, the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”