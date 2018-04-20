Iraq oil minister says oil prices are not very high

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Friday oil prices are “not very high” following a tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump criticizing OPEC over artificially high oil prices.

“Everything is now fine and the market is stabilizing,” Luaibi who is meeting other ministers in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

UAE Energy Minister Suhail Mohamad al-Mazrouei also said oil prices were not artificially high.