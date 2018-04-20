FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 12:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iraq oil minister says oil prices are not very high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Friday oil prices are “not very high” following a tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump criticizing OPEC over artificially high oil prices.

“Everything is now fine and the market is stabilizing,” Luaibi who is meeting other ministers in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

UAE Energy Minister Suhail Mohamad al-Mazrouei also said oil prices were not artificially high.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Marwa Rashad; writing By Maha El Dahan; editing by Jason Neely

