WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign has filed an arbitration against former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman for allegedly violating a nondisclosure agreement, ABC News reported on Tuesday, citing a senior Trump campaign official.

FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Omarosa Manigault attend a church service, in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., September 3 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo