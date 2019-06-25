U.S. sues ex-Trump aide Omarosa, alleges failure to file required financials

Former U.S. White House staffer Omarosa Manigault-Newman sits during an interview on the release of her book "Unhinged" in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday sued Omarosa Manigault Newman, the former aide to President Donald Trump and reality television star, saying she knowingly failing to file a required public financial disclosure report after she left the White House.

The government is seeking a civil fine of up to $50,000 from Omarosa, who spent 11 months as director of communications in the White House Office of Public Liaison before her December 2017 departure, for violating the Ethics in Government Act.

Representatives for Omarosa, as she is typically known, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the complaint filed with the federal court in Washington, D.C., the government said Omarosa’s financial disclosure report was due by Jan. 18, 2018, but that she has failed to submit it despite several reminders from White House ethics lawyers.

Omarosa initially shot to fame as a contestant in the first season of Trump’s reality TV show “The Apprentice” in 2004. She was one of Trump’s more visible African-American supporters during his successful presidential bid.

Her memoir, “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House,” was published last August.