FILE PHOTO: Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Acting Director Russell Vought testifies before House Budget Committee on 2020 Budget on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate the current acting director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, Russell Vought, to take the post on a permanent basis, the White House said on Wednesday.

Vought, who has served as acting director since January 2019, must be confirmed by the Senate.