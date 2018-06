WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday called on the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries to increase output.

U.S. President Donald Trump takes part in a working lunch with governors in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“Hope OPEC will increase output substantially. Need to keep prices down!” Trump wrote on Twitter.