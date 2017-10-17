U.S. Justice Dept will review new law's impact on DEA powers: official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said on Tuesday he was very concerned about a report that said new legislation has undermined the Drug Enforcement Administration’s ability to crack down on opioid dealers and said the Justice Department would review the law.

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appears at the Global Cyber Security Summit, organized by Skytop Strategies in London, Britain October 13, 2017. REUTERS/Mary Turner

“I‘m very concerned about it,” Rosenstein said at a news conference when asked if he believed the law should be repealed. “We’re going to review it. I‘m not prepared to answer that question right now but we are going to look into those issues.”