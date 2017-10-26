FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump declares opioid epidemic a national public health emergency
Sections
Featured
Cremation of a king
World
Cremation of a king
In earnings calls, companies lose Trump focus
Business
In earnings calls, companies lose Trump focus
Saudi utopia plan is so bonkers it just might work
Breakingviews
Saudi utopia plan is so bonkers it just might work
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
October 26, 2017 / 12:39 PM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Trump declares opioid epidemic a national public health emergency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Calling it a “national shame” and “human tragedy,” President Donald Trump on Thursday announced steps to fight the opioid crisis in the United States by declaring it a national public health emergency and cracking down on the flow of the drug fentanyl.

U.S. President Donald Trump displays a presidential public health emergency declaration on the nation's opioid crisis in the East Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

“We are going to overcome addiction in America,” Trump said at the White House.

He said the federal government would work to develop non-addictive painkillers and pledged to consider bringing lawsuits against “bad actors” in the opioid epidemic.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Makini Brice; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.