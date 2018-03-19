FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
March 19, 2018 / 7:45 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Attorney General Sessions backs Trump call for death penalty in drug cases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday backed a plan outlined by President Donald Trump aimed at combating the opioid crisis by vowing to seek the death penalty “wherever appropriate” against drug traffickers.

United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions visits families of opioid overdose victims and members of law enforcement at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky, U.S. March 15, 2018. REUTERS/John Sommers II

“Drug dealers show no respect for human dignity and put their own greed ahead of the safety and even the lives of others,” he said in a statement, adding that the Justice Department “will continue to aggressively prosecute drug traffickers.”

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.