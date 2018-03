WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said his administration will be suing some drug companies as part of its fight against the opioid drug crisis, without giving more detail.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on "combatting the opioid crisis" in a speech at Manchester Community College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

“We’ll be suing certain drug companies for what they’ve done with the opioids and we’ll be bringing suits at a federal level,” Trump told reporters at the White House days after outlining several steps to combat the epidemic.