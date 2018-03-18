FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 18, 2018 / 10:33 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Trump to unveil opioid plan that will seek death penalty for drug dealers: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will unveil a plan on Monday to combat the opioid addiction crisis that includes seeking the death penalty for drug dealers and urges Congress to toughen sentencing laws for drug traffickers, White House officials said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the Iran nuclear deal in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, October 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

The White House plan will also seek to cut opioid prescriptions by a third over the next three years, officials said in a news briefing.

Trump will outline his proposals at an event in New Hampshire, which has been hit hard by the opioid epidemic.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Pete Schroeder; Editing by Sandra Maler and Peter Cooney

