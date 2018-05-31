FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 4:22 PM / a minute ago

Trump says he may pardon Martha Stewart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was considering pardoning celebrity lifestyle guru Martha Stewart, who was convicted in 2004 on charges of conspiracy, obstruction of justice and making false statements related to a probe of alleged insider trading.

FILE PHOTO: Martha Stewart attends the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Trump also said he might commute the prison sentence of former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich. Speaking to reporters on a flight to Houston, he said he was also weighing a possible pardon for a woman serving a federal prison sentence over a drug-related charge after reality television star Kim Kardashian discussed the case with him yesterday.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Jonathan Oatis

