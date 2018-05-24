FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 5:05 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Trump pardons late boxer Jack Johnson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday issued a pardon for the late boxer Jack Johnson, an African-American convicted a century ago for the crime of taking a woman across state lines, saying the move corrected a wrong in American history.

The heavyweight champion was arrested in 1912 with Lucille Cameron, a white woman who would later become his wife, for violating the Mann Act, a law that had passed two years earlier in response to a morality campaign.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Jonathan Oatis

