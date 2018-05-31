Trump says will pardon conservative commentator Dinesh d'Souza

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will grant a full pardon to conservative commentator Dinesh D’souza, who was sentenced in 2014 to five years of probation for federal campaign law violations.

FILE PHOTO: Conservative commentator and best-selling author, Dinesh D'Souza exits the Manhattan Federal Courthouse after pleading guilty in New York, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

“Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D’Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government!” Trump said on Twitter.

D’Souza, 53, admitted in May 2014 that he illegally reimbursed two “straw donors” who donated $10,000 each to the unsuccessful 2012 U.S. Senate campaign in New York of Wendy Long, a Republican he had known since attending Dartmouth College in the early 1980s.