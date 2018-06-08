FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2018 / 1:10 PM / Updated 14 minutes ago

Trump considering 3,000 pardons, including boxer Muhammad Ali

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he is considering pardoning some 3,000 people, including late boxing champion Muhammad Ali, whose conviction for refusing to join the U.S. military during the Vietnam War was later vacated by the U.S. Supreme Court.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he departs the White House in Washington, U.S., on his way to the G7 Summit in Canada, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The president, speaking to reporters before he departed for a Group of Seven summit in Canada, also said he will reach out to NFL players who have been urging criminal justice reforms for their recommendations of people who have been treated unfairly.

Reporting by Jim Oliphant; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

