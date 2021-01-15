Pelosi doesn't answer when asked about sending Trump impeachment article to U.S. Senate

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) attends her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol in in Washington, U.S., January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not answer when asked on Friday about when she plans to send the single impeachment article against President Donald Trump to the Senate, which would begin the trial process in that chamber.

“We’re working on taking this to trial...and you’ll be the first to know when we announce that we’re going over there,” Pelosi told reporters at a briefing, noting that the House had just passed the article on Wednesday.