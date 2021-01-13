'He must go,' U.S. House Speaker Pelosi says as Trump impeachment starts

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walks to the House Chamber, as Democrats debate one article of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S. January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday called on lawmakers to impeach President Donald Trump, saying he must be held accountable for inciting last week’s violent attack on Congress.

“We know that the president of the United States incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion against our common country. He must go. He is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love,” she said as the chamber began debating impeachment of the Republican president after the Jan. 6 riot left five people dead.