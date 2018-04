WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives, said on Friday that House Democrats will continue to investigate alleged Russian meddling in U.S. elections despite a report on the matter released by the House intelligence committee.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi speaks with reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

She also called on House Republicans to release transcripts from the House probe.