FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attend a campaign rally at Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City, Michigan, U.S., November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence met at the White House on Monday evening and had a “good conversation,” a senior administration official said, amid reports of a strained relationship between the two after Trump supporters attacked the Capitol last week.