Trump to nominate Textron executive for Pentagon acquisition post

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate Textron Systems Chief Executive Ellen Lord for the position of under secretary of defense for acquisition, technology and logistics, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

Lord, who must be confirmed by the Senate, would become the Pentagon's chief weapons buyer. In May, Trump proposed a budget that would boost Pentagon spending by $52 billion to $574.5 billion for fiscal year 2017.

Textron Systems Corp, a defense contractor, is a unit of Textron Inc.