BEDMINSTER, N.J. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his administration will be making an announcement next week on reducing drug prices, but he did not offer any specifics.

FILE PHOTO - A person holds pharmaceutical tablets and capsules in this picture illustration taken in Ljubljana September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Speaking at a meeting of business leaders at his New Jersey club, Trump said drug prices are too high. “We are announcing something next week which is going to get them down really substantially.”