White House says has sent 'principles' for drug pricing reform to Congress

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has sent “principles” for drug pricing reform to lawmakers, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement on Tuesday.

The White House has called for legislation that would:

- “Cap Medicare Part D beneficiary annual out-of-pocket pharmacy expenses

- “Provide an option to cap Medicare Part D beneficiary monthly out-of-pocket pharmacy expenses

- “Offer protection for seniors against the out-of-pocket cost cliff created by ObamaCare

- “Give insurance companies an incentive to negotiate better prices for costly drugs

- “Limit drugmakers’ price increases.”