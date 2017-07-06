FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish president says U.S. serious about Poland's security
July 6, 2017 / 9:05 AM / a month ago

Polish president says U.S. serious about Poland's security

U.S. President Donald Trump is greeted by Polish President Andrzej Duda as he visits Poland during the Three Seas Initiative Summit in Warsaw, Poland July 6, 2017.Carlos Barria

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - The United States is serious about the security of its ally Poland, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday after meeting U.S. President Donald Trump in Warsaw.

"We see ourselves as loyal partners who cooperate on a number of issues, among others on security," Duda told a joint news conference with Trump in Warsaw's Royal Castle.

"I have a feeling that the United States is serious about Poland's security."

Poland hosts some 900 U.S. troops as part of a rotating NATO force in eastern Europe to counter potential threats from Russia.

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Justyna Pawlak; editing by Andrew Roche

