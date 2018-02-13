FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Politics
February 13, 2018 / 7:53 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Trump to tap Georgette Mosbacher as ambassador to Poland: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump plans to name Florida businesswoman and Republican fundraiser Georgette Mosbacher, whose husband served as U.S. Commerce Secretary under former President George H.W. Bush, as the U.S. ambassador to Poland, the White House said on Tuesday.

Trump intends to nominate New York-based businessman David Cornstein as the U.S. ambassador to Hungary, the White House said. The president also plans to nominate Michigan-based consultant Joseph Cella to serve as ambassador to the South Pacific island nations of Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Tonga and Tuvalu, it said in the statement.

Writing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.