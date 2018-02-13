Trump to tap Georgette Mosbacher as ambassador to Poland: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump plans to name Florida businesswoman and Republican fundraiser Georgette Mosbacher, whose husband served as U.S. Commerce Secretary under former President George H.W. Bush, as the U.S. ambassador to Poland, the White House said on Tuesday.

Trump intends to nominate New York-based businessman David Cornstein as the U.S. ambassador to Hungary, the White House said. The president also plans to nominate Michigan-based consultant Joseph Cella to serve as ambassador to the South Pacific island nations of Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Tonga and Tuvalu, it said in the statement.