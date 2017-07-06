FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
July 6, 2017 / 9:32 AM / a month ago

Warsaw: Trump says U.S. working with Poland on addressing Russia

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he is greeted by Polish President Andrzej Duda as he visits Poland during the Three Seas Initiative Summit in Warsaw, Poland July 6, 2017.Carlos Barria

WARSAW (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was working with Poland on addressing threats from Russia and reiterated his calls for NATO members to meet their financial obligations.

Speaking in Warsaw, Trump also said he hoped many more shipments of natural gas would be coming to Poland from the United States, on top of a recent delivery.

Trump was in Warsaw for a meeting of heads of state from central Europe, the Balkans and Baltic states.

Reporting by Jeff Mason, Roberta Rampton and Marcin Goclowski; editing by Andrew Roche

