a month ago
Trump to visit Slovenia, country of wife Melania's birth
#World News
July 6, 2017 / 12:47 PM / a month ago

Trump to visit Slovenia, country of wife Melania's birth

U.S. President Donald Trump holds First Lady Melania Trump before Trump's public speech in front of the Warsaw Uprising Monument at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw, Poland July 6, 2017.Kacper Pempel

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenian President Borut Pahor, attending a meeting of EU leaders with Donald Trump in Warsaw, has invited the U.S. president to visit Slovenia and Trump has accepted the invitation, Pahor's cabinet said in a statement on Thursday.

Slideshow (4 Images)

It did not say when the visit could take place.

Trump's wife Melania grew up in the town of Sevnica in Eastern Slovenia and started her modeling career in the capital Ljubljana, before moving to the United States to pursue her career.

Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Andrew Roche

