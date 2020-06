FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Poland's President Andrzej Duda attend a joint news conference in Washington, U.S., June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Washington next week, the first visit by a foreign leader to the White House since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The visit comes at a critical time for both the United States and Poland, as we reopen our countries after months of battling the coronavirus pandemic,” the White House said in a statement Wednesday announcing the visit.