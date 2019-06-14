Trump reverses course, says 'of course' he would report foreign interference

U.S. President Donald Trump enters the East Room to deliver remarks on second chance hiring, at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque - RC18BC7B2F20

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday reversed course over whether he would report any foreign interference in a political campaign to U.S. law enforcement, telling Fox News in an interview that he would “of course” contact authorities.

In an interview with ABC News earlier this week, Trump said he would accept assistance from a foreign entity looking to interfere in U.S. politics, saying there was “nothing wrong” with it.