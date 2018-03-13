McConnell urges Senate to quickly confirm Secretary of State, CIA nominees

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The most powerful Republican in the U.S. Senate said on Tuesday there should be no undue delays in confirming President Donald Trump’s pick to replace outgoing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and filling the top job at the Central Intelligence Agency.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks after the Senate Republican weekly policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“Both of these nominees seem to be well-qualified and ... we hope they’ll not be subjected to undue delay, which has been an enormous problem,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters.

Trump has nominated CIA Director Mike Pompeo to be next Secretary of State and Gina Haspel to take the helm at the CIA. Republicans have said they expect to consider the nominations next month.