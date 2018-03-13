Senate panel to hold hearing on Pompeo in April: Corker

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee will hold a hearing next month to consider Mike Pompeo as secretary of state, the Republican head of the panel said on Tuesday after President Donald Trump fired his current top diplomat, Rex Tillerson.

FILE PHOTO: Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) speaks with reporters ahead of the weekly policy luncheons at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Committee chairman Bob Corker, in a statement, said he looked forward to meeting Pompeo, head of the Central Intelligence Agency, soon and would “consider his nomination as expeditiously as possible.”