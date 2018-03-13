FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
March 13, 2018 / 7:44 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Democrats want next U.S. secretary of state to be tougher on Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top U.S. Senate Democrats on Tuesday blasted President Donald Trump’s stance on Russia as too soft and indicated that his approach to the country accused of meddling in U.S. elections will come up when they consider his nominee for secretary of state next month.

Saying that outgoing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson “was not close to tough enough on Russia,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said he hoped that Mike Pompeo, nominated to head the State Department, “will be a lot tougher and we hope he can persuade the president to be tougher, because the president is not serving American interests.”

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.