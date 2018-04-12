FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
April 12, 2018 / 4:12 PM / in 3 hours

Pompeo says he 'wants to fix' Iran deal, work with allies if can't be fixed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - CIA Director Mike Pompeo, U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee to be secretary of state, said on Thursday he “wants to fix” the international Iran nuclear deal.

U.S. sanctions that were lifted under the 2015 agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), will resume unless Trump waives them again on May 12. Trump has effectively set that as a deadline for European powers to “fix the terrible flaws” of the deal.

Pompeo told his Senate confirmation hearing that he would still push for a tougher deal even if Trump decides not to waive the sanctions.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.