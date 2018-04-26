FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 6:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

New U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo to visit Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Israel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to travel to Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Israel over the weekend after a stop in Brussels for a NATO meeting, the State Department said on Thursday.

“No other secretary in recent history has gone on a trip as quickly as he has,” department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters. Pompeo was confirmed by the Senate on Thursday and sworn in shortly afterward.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander

