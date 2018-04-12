FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 3:17 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. Secretary of State nominee Pompeo confirms special counsel interview

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - CIA Director Mike Pompeo, President Donald Trump’s nominee to be secretary of state, said on Thursday he had been interviewed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

During questioning at his Senate confirmation hearing, Pompeo declined to discuss details of “private conversations” with Trump when asked if Trump had talked to him about the Russia investigation, which includes probing possible collusion by Trump’s campaign with Moscow. But he said the president had never asked him to do anything improper.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Frances Kerry

