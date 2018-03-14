FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 6:02 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

Russia doubts U.S. nominee to replace Tillerson will take softer approach: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has no reason to believe nominated U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will take a softer approach than his predecessor, RIA news agency cited Moscow’s envoy to the European Union as saying on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: CIA Director Mike Pompeo speaks at the FDD National Security Summit in Washington, DC, U.S., October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

U.S. President Donald Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday after a series of public rifts over policy on North Korea, Russia and Iran, replacing his chief diplomat with loyalist CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Jack Stubbs

