Republican Sen. Portman calls on Trump to urge supporters to refrain from violence

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) speaks during a news conference after U.S. President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, was confirmed by the Senate as the latest Supreme Court Justice on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., October 26, 2020. Graeme Jennings/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Rob Portman on Tuesday called on President Donald Trump to address the nation and explicitly urge his supporters to remain peaceful and refrain from violence in the coming days.

“If our nation experiences additional violence and destruction at the hands of his supporters in Washington, D.C., and state capitols around the country, and he does not directly and unambiguously speak out now when threats are known, he will bear responsibility,” Portman said in a statement.