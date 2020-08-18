State attorneys general to announce Post Office legal action

United States Postal Service (USPS) mailboxes are stacked in a storage lot of a sandblasting and painting company in Hartford, Wisconsin, U.S., August 16, 2020. People who live nearby said the pile had grown noticeably larger in recent weeks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - A group of state attorneys general will announce legal action against President Donald Trump’s administration on Tuesday to stop U.S. Post Office changes, according to Washington state’s attorney general.

Attorneys general from Washington and Pennsylvania will discuss the legal action at a 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) press conference. Connecticut’s attorney general is also joining the legal action, according to Washington’s attorney general.