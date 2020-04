FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion with industry executives on the administration's plan for "Opening Up America Again” amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump lambasted internet retailers again on Wednesday for taking advantage of the U.S. postal service and said those firms needed to pay more for package delivery.

“We want to stabilize the post office, and the way you do that is these companies are going to have to pay more,” Trump said. “The companies are going to have to pay a percentage of that ... loss.