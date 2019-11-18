Trump says 'cordial' talk with Fed's Powell covered negative interest rates, trade

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the Rose Garden with Jerome Powell, his nominee to become chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he met with U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Monday and discussed a wide range of topics including negative interest rates, monetary policy easing, dollar strength and U.S. trade with China and the European Union.

“Just finished a very good & cordial meeting at the White House with Jay Powell of the Federal Reserve. Everything was discused including interest rates, negative interest, low inflation, easing, Dollar strength & its effect on manufacturing, trade with China, E.U. & others, etc.,” Trump tweeted.