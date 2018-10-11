FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Politics
October 11, 2018 / 9:26 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Dina Powell no longer under consideration by Trump for U.S. job at U.N.: senior official

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Goldman-Sachs executive Dina Powell is no longer under consideration by President Donald Trump for the position of U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, a senior administration official said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy Dina Powell arrives to attend a joint news conference with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Files

Trump had been talking to Powell about the position since the current ambassador, Nikki Haley, announced plans to resign earlier this week. Powell served the Trump White House earlier as a deputy national security adviser.

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Dan Grebler

