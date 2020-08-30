Trump ready to provide more law enforcement assets to any state: Meadows

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is ready to provide more federal law enforcement assets to any Republican or Democratic governor who requests them, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Sunday.

“We are ready. In fact, the president is ready to make sure that we provide whatever law enforcement support that we can,” Meadows told NBC’s “Meet the Press” program. “Any governor, Republican or Democrat, any particular area can request help from the federal government. We are willing to come in; we are willing to provide additional assets as we did in Kenosha.”