April 5, 2018 / 11:55 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Trump says looking into allegations against Pruitt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday he was looking into allegations about Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, who is under fire for renting a condo at below-market rates from a lobbyist’s wife, but added that Pruitt had done a fantastic job in the post.

FILE PHOTO: Scott Pruitt, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator, gestures as he testifies to the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee oversight hearing on the Environmental Protection Agency on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

Trump also shot down a rumor floated earlier in the day that he was considering replacing Attorney General Jeff Sessions with Pruitt.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Peter Cooney; Writing by Lisa Lambert

