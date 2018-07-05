Under fire for ethics scandals, EPA chief Pruitt resigns

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt, who pleased President Donald Trump by rolling back environmental regulations but came under fire for travel and security expenses and a condo arrangement, has resigned, Trump said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt attends a cabinet meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“I have accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency,” Trump said on Twitter. He said EPA Deputy Administrator Andrew Wheeler would become acting chief of the agency on Monday.