LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he had low expectations for his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday in Helsinki.

People attend 'Helsinki Calling' protest ahead of meeting between the U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland July 15, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

“I go in with low expectations,” Trump said in an interview with CBS news published on their website on Sunday. “I’m not going with high expectations.”