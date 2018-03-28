FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2018 / 9:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kremlin says still open to possible Trump-Putin meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia was still open to the possibility of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin despite Washington’s expulsion of a slew of Russian diplomats.

FILE PHOTO: A combination of file photos showing Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, January 15, 2016 and U.S. President Donald Trump posing for a photo in New York City, U.S., May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Sekretarev/Pool/Lucas Jackson/File Photos

Trump earlier this month congratulated Putin on his re-election win and said the two leaders would meet soon.

However, already poor ties between Moscow and Washington have since deteriorated further over the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain and the United States on Monday said it was expelling 60 Russian diplomats.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call on Wednesday that Moscow had received no information from Washington about whether the Trump-Putin meeting was still on the agenda, but remained open to cooperation.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe

