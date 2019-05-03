Trump says had 'long and very good' talk with Russia's Putin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he had a “very productive” call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on issues ranging from North Korea, Ukraine and Venezuela to trade and nuclear weapons.

Trump, in a series of tweets, also appeared to say that the two leaders had discussed U.S. investigations into alleged Russian interference in the American political system, including the 2016 presidential election, saying they had discussed “the ‘Russian Hoax’.”

“Had a long and very good conversation with President Putin of Russia. As I have always said, long before the Witch Hunt started, getting along with Russia, China, and everyone is a good thing, not a bad thing,” Trump wrote.