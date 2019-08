FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Wednesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss wildfires in Siberia and trade between their two nations, the White House said.

Spokesman Hogan Gidley said Trump talked to Putin “and expressed concern over the vast wildfires afflicting Siberia.”

“The leaders also discussed trade between the two countries,” he said in a brief statement.